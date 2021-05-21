Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In June 2021

Temperatures are rising, and your cozy loungewear has been swapped out for matching co-ord sets That can only mean one thing:one-vax summer is officially upon us.
For those moments when you’re not enjoying the sunshine safely outdoors, Netflix Canada has you covered with an impressive new slate of summer-inspired content. Thirsty masterpiece Too Hot to Handle is back for a sizzling second season — though you may not have to live vicariously through the singles anymore — as is exciting heist series Lupin and its very hot, very French lead. Also making a return is the original hot girl, Sailor Moon, in a surprising new take on her classic story arc. (You’re welcome, anime stans.) And if comfort watches are more of your thing, there’s definitely something in the new offerings for you, too; Netflix Canada will also be streaming films Erin Brockovitch, Hitch, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Summer is finally here, and it looks like we’re already off to a good start. Ahead, everything coming to Netflix Canada in June.