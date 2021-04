The Anatomy Of The Perfect Post-Vaccine Outfit

On Tuesday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people can go without a mask when in small groups and outdoors , which Mike Saag, MD, told The Associated Press is a sign of “us being able to do normal activities again.” Canada is a bit further behind. We've received no directions from public health about similar changes to our day-to-day, but we're slowly seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with about 30% of Canadians receiving their first vaccine dose . For some, being able to do normal activities means dressing up. After spending more than a year holed up on the sofa, we’ve all but forgotten how to put together an outfit for occasions that don’t take place on Zoom. But, with the (albeit slow) vaccine rollout, the prospect of a real night out — and in turn, the need for a good going-out outfit — is nearing.