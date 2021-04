The Anatomy Of The Perfect Post-Vaccine Outfit

TikTok star Remi Bader , who’s known for her realistic plus-size clothing hauls, is also adding brighter and more vibrant colours to her wardrobe: “I am ready to bring color back into my life,” she tells Refinery29. Specifically, she says that she wants to invest in colourful shoulder bags and heels for the summer. Duda Teixeria , the co-founder of Instagram's favorite jewellery brand Éliou, wants to amp up the drama in her wardrobe. “I will be going for ‘the more the merrier,’ ‘the bigger the better’ philosophy when it comes to getting dressed,” she tells Refinery29. “For all the days I stayed in and the events I missed, I will make up for them in feather count, and channelling Diana Ross at the 1981 Met Gala in the process.” To her own surprise, she also wants to wear heels.