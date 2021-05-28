Story from Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Are Pretty Sure She Has Another Album Coming Out Soon

Natalie Morin
photo: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.
Our tears still have yet to dry following the release of Olivia Rodrigo's riotous, heartache-inducing debut album Sour, and already fans have theories about an upcoming sequel in the works — and honestly, they don't sound that farfetched.
The most prominent comes from TikToker Cody Johnathan (@codyjohnathan) who, in a video on May 23, surmised that Sour will be followed up with a sister album called Sweet.
Here's how he got there: Johnathan, who seems to have been following Rodrigo for a while, noticed that none of the original songs she used to sing on her social media accounts made it on her debut full-length. "When I was listening to Sour, I was surprised that literally none of the songs were love songs, they were all post-breakup [songs]," Johnathan said. "So, my theory is that there’s a second album coming called Sweet, that has all of the sweet parts of a relationship and not the sour ones."
What's more, Johnathan pointed out that Rodrigo's partnership with Sour Patch Kids could be a tip-off, seeing as the candy's popular tagline is "First they're sour, then they're sweet."
To be fair, Rodrigo could simply be sitting on a trove of songs without much of an immediate agenda or with the plan to release them at a later date, similar to her idol and inspiration Taylor Swift. "I love songwriting more than putting out songs,” she told Billboard in early May. But another trait she may share with Swift: A love of Easter eggs.
Fans think she's already teased a collaboration with Swift on the pop star's future re-release of her 2012 album Red. And it could just be a coincidence, but in that same Billboard piece, Rodrigo said the word "sweet" twice, when talking about her two moms (her actual mom and Swift).
We'll just have to wait and find out, but for now, at least the fans can hold on to the hope of some eventual un-puckering.

