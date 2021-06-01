This Airy Converted Toronto Loft Boasts A Secret Statement Powder Room

The most sentimental piece in the designer’s home is a painting of a city street by her grandfather, artist Ivan Sarossy, that hangs in her den. Williams doesn’t know the exact inspiration behind the piece; truthfully the still life looks like it could be in Morocco, Mexico, or even somewhere in Toronto on a warm day, but it doesn’t really matter. “When he passed we got to choose a piece from his collection and this one just spoke to me,” she says.