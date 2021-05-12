12 Easy Ways Interior Designers Turn Sad Bathrooms Into Instagram-Worthy Dream Spas

I've been having major Instagram-envy of the spa-like bathroom setups I've been seeing on social media. A cozy bath with a glass of wine? Sign me up! In addition to being our retreat, our bathrooms are becoming the backdrop to our social media photos. Maybe it's because the lighting is more flattering, or maybe the larger mirror makes it easy to snap your OOTD. One way or another, that once-private space is making its way into the public eye. Unfortunately, it’s also the last part of the home that we think to decorate. And who wants half empty bottles of shampoo, or stray hot tools photobombing your good hair day?
Still, you’d be surprised how easy and affordable it can be to refresh even the tiniest corner. “There are lots of cosmetic upgrades you can make that'll completely transform the look of your space, and a lot of them can be done in a weekend — or even an evening.” shares Stephanie Purzycki, founder of interior designers The Finish.
From smaller home decor enhancements, to something as simple as replacing bathroom fixtures and furnishings, even the smallest change in your washroom can take the space from sterile to spa. “Think outside the box with art,” says Texas-based interior stylist Danielle Montgomery. “You can frame or hang just about anything. Beautiful handmade cards, woven placemats, collections or DIY art." The list goes on and on.
“You have an opportunity in your bathroom to do something special that doesn't need to be cohesive with the rest of your space because it is always the one room that has a door, adds Toronto-based interior designer Nike Onile. "When you're looking for a large impact on a low budget, start with the largest real estate in the room — the walls."
And when in doubt, paint! "A coat of paint in a bold colour, like a deep green, or a bright neutral, like a warm white, can make the whole space seem updated," recommends Purzycki.
And when in doubt, paint! "A coat of paint in a bold colour, like a deep green, or a bright neutral, like a warm white, can make the whole space seem updated," recommends Purzycki.
But what if I don’t own? I hear you. The good news is that bathroom renovations are not a home decor project that only homeowners can enjoy. Renters can use removable DIY hacks, and invest in fixtures that you can keep when you move. "There are so many impermanent products out there that people who own homes are using because they can’t make decisions," shares Onile.
Ahead, 12 easy ways to upgrade your bathroom — from installing a new shower head and faucet to creating your own, private gallery wall.
Ahead, 12 easy ways to upgrade your bathroom — from installing a new shower head and faucet to creating your own, private gallery wall.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.