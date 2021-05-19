Kim Kardashian Is Understandably Nervous About Exposing Her Kids To KUWTK

Throughout its 20-season run, Keeping up with the Kardashians has shown almost every aspect of the reality family’s lives — the good, the bad, and the memeable. But as KUWTK comes to an end, Kim Kardashian is growing increasingly worried about the prospect of her kids finding out about her past from the series. After all, we have seen just about everything there is to know about her.
A sneak peek from the upcoming episode of the E! series sees Kim sitting down with Scott Disick to talk about their feelings about the show coming to an end. Deciding to wrap KUWTK in its 20th season was a tough call for everyone involved, but one of the scariest things about it isn’t even their next steps (which will be taking them to Hulu). What Kim’s most worried about it is her kids seeing the show for themselves. Her daughter North has already been exposed to some of the more meme-y moments of KUWTK — the internet could never forget Kim’s meltdown in Bora Bora — but there are other scenes on the show that the Skims founder is more wary of discussing with them.
Advertisement
To be fair, the concept of KUWTK itself is founded on scandal; the series was technically birthed out of Kim suddenly being thrust into the spotlight after her sex tape with Ray J was leaked. Once it premiered, the show went on to explore some of Kim’s most painful moments right alongside her big wins, touching on everything from her traumatic Paris robbery to her recent marriage issues with husband Kanye West. (Also, how do you explain to your kids that their dad was almost a guy you were only married to for two months?)
“But that is your life, and that is your past,” Disick interjected. “And at some point, they’re going to be interested in seeing everything. They’re either going to do it without us or with us.”
“I’m really hesitant just because me personally, I’m going to have to explain a lot,” she admitted in her confessional.
The way the internet is set up, it won’t be hard for Kim’s kids to get access to old episodes of the show. But her hope is that when she does cross that bridge of sitting down and watching the show with them, she’ll be able to help North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm understand exactly what happened and how it's led them to where they are now. And ultimately, letting the kids tune into old episodes of KUWTK might actually be helpful in their transition to a life that’s less public facing. The next generation of Kardashians has grown up in front of the cameras; they don’t know a different reality than reality television.
While that experience might be challenging for Kim and her siblings — 20 seasons of content means 20 seasons worth of embarrassing questions — it must be comforting to know that some of the family’s most precious memories were able to be captured and will never be lost, even as this chapter in their lives comes to an end.
New episodes of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air Thursdays only on E!.