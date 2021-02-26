The Best Sites In Canada For Selling Your Pre-Pandemic Clothes

Ready to make some cash from the clothes in your closet that haven’t been worn for over a year? Now is a great time to majorly declutter and finally part ways with all of those pieces from your pre-pandemic life that you will likely never wear again — even when this is hopefully behind us.
With a bit of time and effort, it's easier than you think to unload unwanted items from your wardrobe online: via resale sites, peer-to-peer shopping apps, and even social media. People are thrifting online, fashion resale is more popular than ever, and vintage and secondhand shopping is generally considered pandemic-safe (especially if purchases are shipped and there’s zero direct contact between seller and buyer).
The first step: Finding the platform that works best for you. Several of the most well-known resale and consignment marketplaces and sites — including The RealReal, thredUP, letgo, OfferUp, and Tradesy — aren’t currently available for Canadian sellers (although we can shop on many of the same platforms). And Etsy and Asos Marketplace, while popular, are mostly intended for selling vintage items and things you’ve made or designed yourself.
But there are still many other good options, including buzzy secondhand fashion apps like Poshmark and Depop, well-known peer-to-peer selling platforms like Facebook Marketplace and eBay, and a number of interesting and new consignment and resale retailers across Canada.
Here are eight platforms and sites to know if you want to sell secondhand clothes online.
