Resale Is Thriving In The Pandemic

While sustainability has been on the minds of many prior to the pandemic, the health emergency has forced many more to rethink their values and commitments. “COVID-19 has made a lot of people reconsider their values. Sustainability has never felt like a more urgent issue. Many consumers are now questioning how they can enjoy fashion trends in a more responsible way. Through an increased emphasis on buying less and investing in quality, secondhand fashion has become more popular,” says Moizant. According to Vestiaire’s report, sustainable and ethically produced brands showed a jump in demand, with luxury sustainability veteran Stella McCartney experiencing a whopping 42% increase in sales, but also other brands like LOQ, Marine Serre, and Vejas. “It’s no secret that the fashion industry is one of the most polluting. The average lifespan for a piece of clothing is 3.3 years, and extending its use can make a huge difference to its impact on the environment. Buying a pre-owned piece and using it for just another nine months can reduce its water and carbon footprints by 20 to 30 percent.” According to her, the most sustainable way to shop is by buying something that’s already been used and keeping it in circulation for as long as possible.