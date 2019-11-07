The RealReal Gets Called Out Again For Selling Fakes

“CNBC's report does not accurately represent the depth of our team's expertise and the thoroughness of our authentication process.



The RealReal has a rigorous authentication process, it is core to what we do and central to our brand. We make every effort to accurately authenticate the items we receive. If there is a question about the authenticity of an item purchased from The RealReal, we will always work with our customers to make things right. We stand behind both our process and authenticity guarantee, and will continue to provide a safe and reliable platform for buying and consigning luxury items.”