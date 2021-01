Yet, the remainder of “Week 3” shows Matt simply shares some of Peter’s romantic selfishness. Sarah Trott crashes the first group date of the week and horns her way into a nine-woman cocktail party. Considering the fact that Sarah is able to find the soiree on Nemacolin’s sprawling grounds — and a camera follows her entire covert mission — it is clear the stunt is puppet mastered by drama-hungry producers. Sarah even enters the date through a private back door for maximum effect. Matt does not see these strings at play and allows Sarah, a woman who had a one-on-one date days earlier, to interrupt his conversation with Katie Thurston, someone he has barely gotten to know. Matt doesn’t apologize to Katie for allowing Sarah to sit down and monopolize his time on a group date she was not invited to.