Most contestants leave the jobs they enter the Bachelor Universe with because they can make even more money without them. And that’s fine! The Bachelor in Paradise cast has to eat somehow once the free quesadillas run out. But why, then, is there no room for nuance when it comes to the way we treat those who are revealed to have self-promotional reasons for being on the show? Fame is an inevitable side effect of being on TV anyway — should it really be surprising that it’s one of the contestants’ goals going into the whole thing? They only have a small chance at a rose, but a 100 percent chance of notoriety. And yet, on the rare occasions that real world influences are actually acknowledged on the show, they feel like a rude shattering of a saccharine and heavily-padded fourth wall. Remember Luke S. on Hannah Brown’s season, who ultimately met his demise for allegedly going on the show to promote his tequila company ? Or Derek Peth from last summer’s season of Paradise, who was exposed and shamed by John Paul Jones for basically just, like, having a podcast? At the very least, isn’t The Bachelor overdue for a reimagining of its identity as a squeaky clean on-screen entity impenetrable to the realities of capitalism?