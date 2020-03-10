“On The Bachelor, I really didn’t hear a lot of people talking about [influencing]. I don’t really think most people knew about it — I mean, maybe one or two girls did, but it wasn’t something that I was really aware of until after,” said Kendall Long, a contestant on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor and the following season of Bachelor in Paradise, in an interview with Refinery29. Long has gained more than half a million followers since her time on The Bachelor in 2018. “On Paradise, people were talking about it, but it wasn’t really the main conversation. I think mostly when you’re there you get caught up in the world of wanting to be vulnerable and looking for a relationship, so things like money or cell phones or drama at home are left at home. And then come back from what’s almost like a summer camp in some ways into the real world — where you're like, Oh wow, all the sudden money matters and I have to pay for my meals again and for living and laundry.”