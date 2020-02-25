“Next week if you were to sleep with somebody else, it would be really hard for me to move forward in this,” Madison says, without noting her personal decision when it comes to sex. As we'll see later in the episode, her own choice isn’t her only reason for feeling this way about Peter sleeping with the others, but the fact that she doesn't explain her reasoning throws him off. He repeatedly asks for clarity, because it seems like she’s asking him not to have sex with the other women only because she... doesn’t want him to have sex with the other women. None of the women want that. Anyway, Peter is confused, and the conversation ends with them agreeing that they’re “crazy” about each other.