The Bachelor Pulled A Fantasy Suite Surprise Twist & The Finalists Aren’t Happy

Once again, the Bachelor producers are interfering with Peter Weber’s season for the sake of drama — and this time, his three finalists are not happy. Once the Bachelor has chosen his final three, the women usually have little to no contact with each other, but not this season. According to a new clip from Fantasy Suite week, we can expect a Bachelor-style slumber party this upcoming Monday.
“Apparently, all of us will be living together during Fantasy Suite week,” Victoria Fuller says in a new promo. “So awkward.”
This twist seems to take a toll on all the finalists — especially Madison Prewett. Although she is first seen exchanging a hug with Hannah Ann Sluss, she expresses discomfort in a voiceover. “This is a weird position for me to be in,” she says. “I don’t want to think about Peter being with the other two women.” (Needless to say, it’s hard not to think about it when you’re living with the other two women in question.)
When Victoria F. walks in, the room becomes noticeably more tense. Although she solidified her role as this season’s villain during her excruciating hometown date with Peter, it also appears Victoria F. is less than close with Madison and Hannah Ann.
It’s becoming more obvious each season that The Bachelor loves to use virginity as a plot point. This season, it’s focused on Madison, one of this season’s frontrunners.
“[Madison] gave him an ultimatum,” Victoria F. says in an extended promo for Monday’s episode. “Putting him in that position is so unfair. Are you kidding me?”
For years, The Bachelor has used the topic of virginity as a point of conflict: the women in the franchise are often treated as impure, or even slut-shamed, for having premarital sex or sex with multiple partners. This was subverted just a bit during Hannah Brown’s stint on The Bachelorette, when she called out hypocritical and controlling contestant Luke P.
The promo ends with a look into a dramatic conversation between Peter and Madison. “These are the expectations I have for our relationship,” she says over a dramatic soundtrack. “I won’t be able to move forward if you have slept with other women.”
As the cheeky Instagram caption suggests, it looks like Hannah Ann, Madison, and especially Victoria F. won’t be feeling friendly towards each other by Fantasy Suite week — and we’ll have to wait and see how Peter, who does not appear in the clip, handles all the drama. But this season, the Bachelor producers have taken every opportunity to make Peter squirm, and Monday night’s episode should be no exception.
