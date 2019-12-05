Even Pantone’s Colour Of The Year Wants More Stability

Over the last few years, a number of different colours have reigned supreme. Millennial pink got the ball rolling (and boy did it roll), followed by Gen Z yellow, slime green, and Aperol orange. But those were so then, and while the new year is still a month away, we're already jonesing for a fresh colour trend to embrace right now. Luckily, Pantone, a.k.a. the judge and jury over all things colour, has just the shade we've been waiting for. Introducing the 2020 Colour of the Year: Classic Blue.
We know what you're thinking: Classic blue, how boring! And, sure. But if you really take a look at today's most talked-about trends, we're betting you'll see this particular shade appearing more often than not. That meme-worthy Balenciaga dress, Billie Eilish’s best dye job, the right (or should we say left?) side of the political spectrum — all come wrapped up in a pretty Classic Blue package. Let us also remind you that blue is the colour of royalty, and we all know how much pull Meghan Markle has these days.
Just like Meghan, we could all use a stable colour like this one in our lives. Which, coincidentally, is why Pantone chose it: According to the company, the colour was selected for its dependability and stability, two qualities people crave when crossing the threshold into a new era. "Imprinted in our psyches as a restful colour, Classic Blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge," Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute said. "It fosters resilience."
To that end, we're rounding up all best shoppable pieces (Balenciaga not included) that come in next year's biggest shade, from Eckhaus Latta tees to Zara sweater dresses.
