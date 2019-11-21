Riverdale has been about many, many things over the years. A brutal murder. A spate of brutal murders and almost murders. A run of murders that could have also been suicides. But between all the death, destruction, and unexpected mob elements, Riverdale has also remained dedicated to depicting one subject: sex scenes.
The CW teen noir is absolutely obsessed with sex. From the parade of hookups between sexy teens Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) — RIP Varchie for now — to the sporadic sex scenes of local sweeties Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). All together, it's a lot of boots knocking.
So, we thought we would finally catalog the one topic Riverdale loves more than all of its murders and jingle jangle. Keep reading for a full low-down on the most titillating hookups going down in the town of Riverdale. Hold on to your pearls.