The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is Back & She’s Taking On The World

Mrs. Maisel is back and she’s ready to take over the world—the comedy one, at least. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 trailer finds Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) setting off on a comedy tour that takes her to L.A., Chicago, Miami, and Las Vegas. Of course, what happens in Vegas isn’t going to stay there since back at home her parents, played by Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub, and her ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen) aren’t all that happy with her career choices. That is obvious from her mom’s insinuation that being a prostitute would be better than a comedian. At least she has Susie (Alex Borstein), Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), Sterling K. Brown’s mysterious new character, and a Gilmore Girls favourite – yes, another favourite has joined this season – to help her make it through this tour, right?
The new trailer for the Amazon series, streaming December 6, starts with this perfectly marvelous girl opening for singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). Oh, you better bet there will be shenanigans on this trip, not to mention an appearance from Paris Geller herself, Liza Weil. “You see the world,” Weil’s still-mysterious character tells Midge. “The audiences, when they’re great they’re really great. And you’re not having to go to your grave not having done anything interesting.”
Fans also get a look at Brown’s new character, a plaid jacket-wearing promoter who Midge meets in Vegas, who’s worried about whether Susie’s girl is ready. “She’s gonna be a goddamn legend,” Susie assures him. And for all those Moel (Jidge?) shippers out there, that sweet moment of Joel putting his hand on her shoulder to calm her nerves over the tour may be a sign that the former couple’s romance might not be over yet. Sorry, Benjamin.
Last season, the Marvelous season 2 finale set up Midge’s path to comic greatness but also hinted that she might have to go it alone. But, as this season’s logline teases, season 3 has Midge and Susie learning “a lesson about show business they’ll never forget.” According to Shalhoub, the rest of the Maisels might also learn something this time around.
“I think that maybe he’s starting to realize that this isn’t just a pipe dream and that maybe, in the eyes of the public, she’s got something,” Shalhoub told Entertainment Tonight in February, hinting that Midge’s family will join her somewhere along the tour. “I’m not sure, but I think there’s a little bit of a thaw going on.” Midge should probably still pack a sweater just in case.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 premieres Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video.
