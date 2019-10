Haters Are Cierra Ramirez’s Motivators. But Don’t Come For Her Latinidad

If a similar scene aired during TV’s dark ages, the episode would have ended with Mariana rushing out of the pair’s home, disgusted by their advances but amused by their “kinky” ways. This near-encounter would have been a joke to share with friends. But, no, Good Trouble is here to tell us group sex is not a gag. “She was going through her things at work and just wasn’t getting attention in the right places,” Ramirez says. “She got it from this couple, and that’s amazing. She had a fun time. That’s all it should ever be.”