After all, some of your all-time favorite shows are in the running this year. Killing Eve, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dirty John, and Sharp Objects will all be competing come Emmys night on Sunday, September 22. However, above all those beloved comedies and dramas looms one Goalith of a series: Game. Of. Thrones.
The 2019 Emmys marks Thrones’ official television farewell party. Now that the game-changing drama has wrapped, all it has left to do is defend its whopping 32 Emmy nominations. Then it’s goodbye forever to Westeros (at least until the prequel premieres).
So does that mean HBO’s juggernaut is bound to win every award at the Emmys? Or could another scrappy series take them down? We made a full guide to all our Emmy predictions to answer that question — and figure out who will nab statues in the comedy, limited series, and variety categories.
Keep reading to learn who’s definitely going to win, who could upset some tricky races, and which overlooked performances we would have loved to see in the race. Get ready to look like the smartest person at your Emmy party.
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominees: Better Call Saul; Bodyguard; Game of Thrones; Killing Eve; Ozark; Pose; Succession; This Is Us.
Who will probably win: Game of Thrones.
Unlike the Night King’s posse, Thrones is actually unstoppable this year. Yes, even after that disappointing finale. Because a goodbye to Thrones is bigger than a few lackluster episodes — it’s letting go of the series that proved television could go bigger than blockbuster movies and still rake in millions upon millions of audience members. In this economy!
So don’t even try to bet against it.
Upset: Pose.
Overlooked: Imagine a world where You, the series that proved a flailing cable show could become a bona fide viral smash hit just by transferring to Netflix, got nominated for Best Drama.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominees: Barry; Fleabag; The Good Place; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Russian Doll; Schitt's Creek; Veep.
Who will probably win: Veep.
Veep defined HBO comedy for the last 10 years — and now it’s over. There is no way the Emmys won’t give the critical favorite, which won Outstanding Comedy for three straight years from 2016 to 2018, a statue-heavy sendoff befitting a queen.
Upset: Fleabag or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Overlooked: Someone please give Superstore — light-touch discussion of postpartum employment, unions, and immigration — the respect it deserves. Also, Ramy. And Sex Education. Or Sally4Ever. Don’t forget The Other Two. The list goes on.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominees: Jodie Comer in Killing Eve; Viola Davis in How to Get Away with Murder; Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones; Laura Linney in Ozark; Mandy Moore in This Is Us; Sandra Oh in Killing Eve; Robin Wright in House of Cards.
Who will probably win: Emilia Clarke.
Game of Thrones is coming into the Emmys on a sure-fire victory march. We should plan to see that goodwill extend to leading lady Emilia Clarke, the woman who was the foundation of the HBO mega hit’s final run — and gave its biggest, most tragic performance.
You can’t talk about Thrones’ last season without talking about Emilia Clarke.
Upset: Sandra Oh.
Overlooked: MJ Rodriguez in Pose.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominees: Christina Appelgate in Dead to Me; Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep; Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll; Catherine O'Hara in Schitt's Creek; Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag.
Who will probably win: The forever iconic JLD.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has lost this award before. However, that has never happened when she was in the Emmys running for her portrayal of Veep’s cutthroat and caustic politician Selina Meyer. With this season marking Louis-Dreyfus’ final turn as Selina, we shouldn’t expect anything to change.
Upset: The ascendantly iconic PWB.
Overlooked: Aya Cash in You’re the Worst. Mishel Prada in Vida. Justina Machado in One Day at a Time.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominees: Jason Bateman in Ozark; Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us; Kit Harington in Game of Thrones; Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul; Billy Porter in Pose; Milo Ventimiglia in This Is Us.
Who will probably win: Kit Harington.
When it comes to this award, Emmy voters love celebrating a job well done on a final season of a touchstone series. Over the last decade, Matthew Rhys, Jon Hamm, and Bryan Cranston all won their Lead Actor statues for anchoring their respective shows until the bitter end.
Game of Thrones not only dominates the television era, but 21st century TV as we know it. It’s more than likely the Emmys will congratulate the drama’s leading male figure, Kit Harington and his brooding Jon Snow, for closing out television’s most important show.
Upset: Billy Porter.
Overlooked: Richard Madden, Richard Madden, and Richard “Ma’am” Madden.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominees: Ted Danson in The Good Place; Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method; Bill Hader in Barry; Eugene Levy in Schitt's Creek; Anthony Anderson in Black-ish.
Who will probably win: Bill Hader.
This is an award that ends up going to an actor repeatedly when they’ve hit their comedy stride. Alec Baldwin won it back-to-back in the late aughts during 30 Rock’s golden years. Jim Parsons’ took it home four out of five years over the first half of the decade.
Now it looks like the fates have smiled upon Barry mastermind Bill Hader, who won Lead Actor in a Comedy last year. In Barry season 2, Hader found countless new layers to his hitman character — and to much public fanfare. Hader deserves the award for fighting through “Ronny/Lily,” which he also directed and directed, alone.
Upset: Ted Danson.
Overlooked: Ramy Youssef in the titular role of Ramy.
