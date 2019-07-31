Did Hannah & Tyler C. Get Together After The Bachelorette?

America fell in love with Tyler C. on The Bachelorette, but ultimately Hannah didn't give him her final rose. However, from what Hannah has said about Tyler C. after the show , she may have misjudged him during her initial journey. After revealing on the live finale that she was no longer seeing Jed, Hannah asked Tyler C. out on a date after The Bachelorette.
After both men met Hannah's parents, the Bachelorette said she was extremely conflicted and falling in love with both of them. Her feelings for Tyler were there until the end, but ultimately they were stronger for Jed, and she accepted his proposal. However, after filming concluded, reports came out that Jed allegedly had a girlfriend all the way leading up to the show, and that he allegedly planned to date her again after the show. The woman claiming to be Jed's ex, Haley Stevens, later told Refinery29 that Jed was just going on The Bachelorette to help his music career, and it was only after falling for Hannah that he supposedly ghosted on Stevens.
In a recorded conversation with Hannah after the show, Jed defended himself against the claims by saying that he didn't consider Stevens his girlfriend, but he did apologize for not telling Hannah sooner. But Hannah was too upset to move forward with Jed, and she ended their engagement. Afterwards, some fans were hoping she would go back to Tyler. And it sounds like Hannah did eventually see in him what fans always did.
In a post-show interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hannah admitted she prematurely judged Tyler on the show. "I put him in a box and was scared of him and thought it was just going to be physical with him, and then really as we started having more one-on-ones together and over time, I started realizing that it was more that he scared me a lot because I thought he was a fuckboy. I did," she said. "And then it's like, 'Oh wait, maybe he's not. Maybe he's not!' And then after our fantasy suite, I was like, 'I cannot let this guy go. And it just killed me that I felt that. I put up walls for so long."
Perhaps those walls didn't allow her to properly fall for Tyler throughout the whole process, unlike America, who each week fell for him more. Now that she sees who he always was, would she be willing to try again? Yes! On the live finale, Hannah admitted that she still had feelings for Tyler — and then she asked him out! "You’re an incredible guy, and I'm a single girl … so, I don’t know, maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out?" she asked. Tyler responded, "I would love to, just tell me when. I'm there."
Host Chris Harrison seemed taken aback by the change of heart Hannah had on the live show, but he seemed happy for them nonetheless. Hannah explained to Harrison and the audience that she just wanted to try being "normal people" with Tyler and "hang out." Tyler agreed, saying they would "take it one step at a time."
Perhaps this rules Tyler out for being the next Bachelor, but if he finds love with Hannah, it's unlikely he'll care. He said he was truly in love with her on the show, and maybe they were meant to be after all. It just took Hannah a little longer than America to catch up and realize what a great guy Tyler seems to be. Keeps your eyes on their social media feeds to see if that date does end up happening — just hopefully they won't go horseback riding again. That seems to be the one thing Tyler can't actually do.
