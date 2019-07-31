Did Hannah & Tyler C. Get Together After The Bachelorette?

Perhaps this rules Tyler out for being the next Bachelor, but if he finds love with Hannah, it's unlikely he'll care. He said he was truly in love with her on the show, and maybe they were meant to be after all. It just took Hannah a little longer than America to catch up and realize what a great guy Tyler seems to be. Keeps your eyes on their social media feeds to see if that date does end up happening — just hopefully they won't go horseback riding again. That seems to be the one thing Tyler can't actually do.