Did Hannah & Tyler C. Get Together After The Bachelorette?

In a post-show interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hannah admitted she prematurely judged Tyler on the show. "I put him in a box and was scared of him and thought it was just going to be physical with him, and then really as we started having more one-on-ones together and over time, I started realizing that it was more that he scared me a lot because I thought he was a fuckboy. I did," she said. "And then it's like, 'Oh wait, maybe he's not. Maybe he's not!' And then after our fantasy suite, I was like, 'I cannot let this guy go. And it just killed me that I felt that. I put up walls for so long."