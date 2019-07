I Finally Signed Up For Amazon Prime & Here's What I Really Thought

I was confused when I landed on the Amazon Music homepage and it appeared to be prompting me to sign up for something else at an additional cost. It turns out that Amazon has two tiers of music subscription — the standard two million songs that come with your Prime subscription, or the supposed “tens of millions” of songs that the Unlimited subscription offers. (I had to do some Googling to find this number.) I’m not interested in the latter option, so I get increasingly frustrated when I keep getting re-directed to the “Try Now” banner on the Unlimited landing page, despite some major clicking around. After finally finding my way to download the music player and searching for music, I find that obvious, big-name artists’ (The Beatles) catalogs are here in full, but when I browse for less marquee names ( Thee Oh Sees Lizzo ), a non-exhaustive selection of albums comes up, some including brand-new releases and others consisting of only a band’s back catalog. Finally, lest we forget: on July 10, Amazon will be streaming an exclusive concert featuring Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G, which you can only watch — you guessed it — if you have a Prime membership.