We're settling into Cancer season this week, helping each other discover our creative sides, and embracing the comforts of home. Action planet Mars also inhabits this intuitive sign, slowing our actions with better contemplation of our feelings. Dreamy Neptune's retrograde is only starting to ramp up, bringing clarity to our goals and removing illusions. Pay attention to your new perceptions of the world as the blue planet moves in reverse. The Moon wanes in fellow water sign Pisces all day Sunday until Monday at 7:10 p.m. EST, enhancing our intuitive nature. Tap into your inner psychic as you move through these days, and pick up on hidden signals. It's easy to get carried away on Sunday when love and money ruler Venus opposes indulgent Jupiter. Be extra careful with your wallet to avoid overspending. If you go over budget, that’s okay. Want to fix your money habits? Reach out to a financial therapist and figure out how to hold onto more of your money while still enjoying it. The Moon wanes through fiery Aries on Monday evening at 10:37 p.m. EST, energizing us to take the lead on completing projects. Power through your checklist until Thursday at 3:51 a.m. EST when the Moon leaves the sign of the Ram. On Wednesday, communication leader Mercury makes his way into bold Leo, enhancing our sense of leadership in both thought and speech. Make sure that you've got your talking points planned out before presenting your ideas — showmanship can only take you so far. Pleasant surprises are in store on Thursday when the Sun sextiles unpredictable Uranus. Approach the day with low expectations and see where a relaxed attitude can take you. If you're single, make time to mix it up during these sexy hot summer nights. The Moon wanes in hard-working Taurus on Thursday from 9:31 a.m. EST until Saturday at 2:38 p.m., helping us to find our stride as we finish up collaborative projects. Share what you've learned with friends on Saturday evening at 5:08 p.m. EST when the Moon enters thoughtful Gemini.
Wellness
Summer Solstice Rituals To Help You Make The Most Of The Longest ...
On Friday, June 21, the northern hemisphere will officially welcome the first day of summer, which is known as the summer solstice or Litha in