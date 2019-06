What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

I gave you a heads up about this title in our May Netflix roundup . You should probably have Always Be My Maybe on deck to inject some joy into your system after the devastation you’ll experience watching Ava DuVernay’s retelling of the Central Park jogger rape case of 1989. That’s not supposed to deter you from watching the four-part series. I just want you to be prepared. It’s a tough watch but it should be mandatory viewing. DuVernay focuses on the lives of Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — the five men whose lives were stripped from them with a wrongful conviction — and tells their stories. I was sobbing within the first 10 minutes. It will make you infuriated for these boys, and exasperated at the U.S. justice system that continues to fail young Black and Brown boys and girls every day, but it will also give you hope — the resilience these men displayed in unbearable circumstances they never should have been in is incredible. Give this entire cast, crew, and especially Ava Duvernay, all the Emmys.