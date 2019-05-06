The Best Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix Canada In May

If you’re looking for some Steven Yeun in the flesh, look no further than Burning. It’s not a rom-com where Yeun just gets to be charming and adorable the whole time but until someone puts Yeun in the role I’ve been wishing for since I first saw him in The Walking Dead, we’ll have to settle for him playing a menacing, mysterious and charismatic villain in Burning. The Korean film debuted at Cannes in 2018 and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Oscar that same year. Burning is about a man named Jongsu (Yoo Ah-in) and his childhood crush, Haemi (Jun Jong-seo). A love triangle ensues between Jongsu, Haemi and Ben (Yeun), a guy who seems a little too smooth to be serious. The slow-burning film takes a third act turn into riveting thriller that is worth the wait. Did I mention that Steven Yeun is in it? Streaming now