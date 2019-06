From the looks of it, the ombré colour trend is officially back, and Hadid is just the latest star to usher it back into salons. After blowing up a few years ago, the low-maintenance colour technique's popularity simmered right about the time everyone — and we mean everyone — was bleaching their roots and going platinum blonde . Now, it looks like the tides are changing, and we're back to the ultimate lazy-girl colour for summer. Although it's likely some of Hadid's brighter pieces are thanks to a few clip-in hair extensions, courtesy of hairstylist Danielle Priano , we think Hadid's new look is worth screenshotting and bringing to your colourist ASAP.