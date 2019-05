We've Got Your 2019 Bachelorette Predictions Right Here — & Some Are Doozies

Based on what we see in the trailer, I’m willing to guess that the final four will be Garrett, Peter, Tyler C, and Connor S. They all get a lot of screen time in the promo and appear to make it to the international travel portion of the season. If you need a refresher: Garrett is the guy from Alabama, who does some sort of nearly-naked bungee jumping with Hannah in the promo. Peter is the pilot — the one who actually did show up in uniform. Tyler C. is the contractor from Florida, who is also a model Connor S. is the baby faced guy , who Hannah met on After the Final Rose.