You Have 10 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Last week we promised May 2019 would be filled with Netflix content dumps. That means more series premieres, more season premieres, and many more new movies. This Friday, May 10, continues to prove that May is the month of Netpocalypse.
Today, we see the long-awaited premiere of Amy Poehler’s BFF comedy Wine Country, which throws Saturday Night Live greats like Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Poehler herself into some sauced up vineyard hijinks. Brand-new YA drama The Society, led by Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton, will make its debut as mumblecore anthology Easy takes its swan song. Plus, this weekend will give you a docuseries radiating with serious Orange Is The New Black vibes, the return of Patriot Act, and lots of foreign-language fare.
It's a lot.
That's where we come in. We found all of Netflix's new offerings and broke them down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.