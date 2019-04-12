Wine Country stars Rachel Dratch as Rebecca, who gets away with a group of friends (played by Poehler, Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey) in honour of her 50th birthday. Poehler's Abby has put together a full Napa vacation in honour of old times and in hopes of bringing the spark back to their long-running, long-neglected friendships. However, this reunion has notes of drama as the women realize their lives and their relationships may not be everything they had hoped.