The women who saved this year's host-less Oscars are joining forces for an even better project: a Netflix movie. The first trailer for Wine Country (starring Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and more) has dropped and will have you cracking open the rosé this spring so you can settle in with the queens of comedy.
Wine Country stars Rachel Dratch as Rebecca, who gets away with a group of friends (played by Poehler, Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey) in honour of her 50th birthday. Poehler's Abby has put together a full Napa vacation in honour of old times and in hopes of bringing the spark back to their long-running, long-neglected friendships. However, this reunion has notes of drama as the women realize their lives and their relationships may not be everything they had hoped.
Advertisement
"Celebrating with a girls weekend, huh?" Fey asks in the trailer. "Just remember, guys, whatever gets said is probably what the person has always felt and the alcohol just let it out."
As Abby watches her meticulously-planned weekend fall apart and Rebecca grapples with aging, the women begin to wonder if their decades of friendship were worth it.
"These women I have known for twenty-plus years, and yeah, sometimes I want to tell this one to fuck off," Poehler says. "That's what intimacy is."
Wine Country comes swirling to Netflix on May 10. Watch the trailer below.
Advertisement