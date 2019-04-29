Saturn Retrograde Will Sort Out Karmic Debts

It’s time for another retrograde, and this time, it’s Saturn that’s appearing to move backwards in the sky. Yes, Jupiter and Pluto also went retrograde earlier this month, but hey, what’s one more planet? Saturn retrograde begins today, April 29, in Capricorn. The sixth planet from the sun will stay retrograde all spring and summer until September 18, when it goes direct. So, what does this mean for our lives?
“Saturn naturally rules boundaries, limits, responsibilities, discipline, and authority,” explains Horoscope.com managing editor Narayana Montúfar. “During Saturn retrograde transit, we may revisit or review these topics while we are given a momentary reprieve from the typical effects of Saturn transits — which may include pressure and a sensation of burden, fear, or frustration.”
But, of course, there is a catch. “During the months that Saturn will be retrograde in Capricorn, we can also expect to experience outdated lessons and reality checks,” Montufar adds. “Known as the Lord of Karma, when Saturn retrogrades, karmic debts are sorted out by blending the past with the present and the future.”
Remember, though, that karma goes both ways. “Not all is negative: Saturn retrograde can bring rewards our way — especially if real efforts were made during the time it was direct,” Montufar explains.
In the days before Saturn retrograde begins, we can prepare by “asking ourselves if the structure we have built our lives on truly supports our life’s mission,” Montufar says. “The answer should come during the retrograde period. However, we must wait until the planet is direct again to make the necessary adjustments.”
Astrologer Lisa Stardust calls Saturn retrograde “one of the most underrated transits.” Saturn retrograde is a time to make decisions about partnerships of all kinds, she says. “Most people opt to commit to relationships during this time, as they are forced to make decisions around partnerships. It’s a time when people decide what’s working for them, who is working for them, and what or who is not,” she explains.
During the coming months, Stardust says, it’s best to be careful about who you’re close to. “Investing energy only in those who are worth the effort will be a focal point, as taskmaster Saturn asserts lessons on responsibility,” she says. “People will assert their authority at work — even getting into arguments with those who seek to control them. The best advice during this time is to be your own advocate and not give energy to others who have shown their true colours. Only then will you come out ahead.”
