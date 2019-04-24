The One Beauty Product Kendall Jenner Always Uses Before A Date

While some people are itching to know who Kendall Jenner is dating, we're more invested in her beauty routine behind the scenes, before she steps out onto the paparazzi-lined courtside or a VIP Coachella afterparty with that special someone. As her laid-back persona would suggest, the supermodel's date-night look is au naturel, but always elevated with a fresh mani and a super-white smile.
In honour of her newest brand partnership with Moon Oral Care, Jenner shares her $19 (USD) secret to sparkly white teeth pre-date night, plus her new favourite nail-art trend and her big plans for future tattoos, ahead.
You kicked off the cow-print nail trend before it blew up — what's your nail vibe for spring and summer?
I'm really into this abstract design vibe. It's super simple but there's a bright colour with it, so it's not as simple. I might stick with this for a minute and just switch up the colours. One of my favourites right now is a very '70s green — not sea-foam-y, but neon slime green. I just did that for the first weekend of Coachella, but I might do that same colour with this abstract pattern next.
You've been an A-list pioneer of the tiny-tattoo trend, too. Are you planning on getting any new ones?
I am, but I feel like I'm going crazy because I kind of want a big one, maybe on an arm. I always said I would only keep them microscopic, but I don't know — I have an itch. I'm the worst, though, because I say I want to do these things and then I get scared and never do it. I'm really bad about things that are permanent. The idea of them not coming off scares me, but it doesn't bother me at all when they're really tiny because I barely ever see them.
So, why did you want to partner with an oral-care brand?
Oral care is something that we all use every day, morning and night. On my own, I don't think I was ever like, I need to get involved with an oral-care brand, but then when Shaun [Neff, the founder of Moon] came to me a year ago and pitched his idea, I was super into it and wanted to be a part of it. I mean, why not? He made it look really cool, chic, and presentable, so you could keep it on your counter and not want to throw it away or hide it. I've been pretty involved in the process — I didn't think I'd have so much fun with it.
What are your teeth-whitening tips?
In general, keeping up with a routine and sticking to brushing your teeth morning and night and flossing and the whole thing — that's the simplest way to get and keep a brighter smile. And then you can couple that with using the whitening pen, which I love, every once in a while. I don't use it every day, more when I feel like I want an extra boost of brightness, like when I'm going out on a date, out with friends, at an event, or taking pictures — whatever it may be, I like to use it when I feel like I need it. It's an instant brightening effect within minutes.
