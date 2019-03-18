The Amy Sherman-Palladino TV universe is coming full circle: Lorelai Gilmore is about to meet Midge Maisel.
Or, to get into specifics, Lauren Graham is gearing up to guest star on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Sherman-Palladino is developing a new role for Graham in the series, and just before Friday’s Maisel PaleyFest panel, she told Entertainment Tonight that the plan is to get Graham involved as early as next season.
“Lauren made a request, and Lauren is my queen and the reason I have a career, so I honour the request of Lauren Graham,” she said. “I'm trying to figure it out.”
Sherman-Palladino says it has been a blast to write for Graham, especially since the Gilmore Girls star has been pitching ideas for a guest appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for more than a year now. But the role is still top-secret — not even producer and co-writer Dan Palladino, Sherman-Palladino’s husband, knows about Graham’s character.
But it is probably safe to say Graham won’t be playing Lorelai Gilmore, since this is way before her adventures in Stars Hollow. It’s much likelier that Graham will be playing an iconic ‘60s celebrity, or a character inspired by one (much like Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge Maisel was largely inspired by Joan Rivers). Perhaps Graham will play a groundbreaking comedian such as Elaine May, Jean Carroll, or Phyllis Diller, all sharp character-driven improvisers known for upending traditional gender roles. Or maybe Graham will be a special character in Midge’s life — such as a relative, teacher, or mentor — who pushes our heroine to new heights.
Either way, Graham is in good hands — her relationship with Sherman-Palladino is as strong as ever, and she has inspired some of her best work.
“Literally my life changed when she walked in the door because there was no Gilmore Girls ‘til Lauren Graham existed and, you know, that is a bond,” Sherman-Palladino said at the Producer’s Guild Awards in January. “I don’t know what my life would be without [Graham].”
