Bebe Rexha: Designers Won’t Dress Me Because I’m A Size 8

For pop star Bebe Rexha, the Grammys should be one one of the most exciting nights of her life. Except, the "I'm A Mess" singer is having a hard time finding a dress to wear, thanks to the fashion industry's well-documented issue with sizeism (despite 67% of women being a size 12 or larger). On Sunday, she took to Twitter to express her frustrations.
Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY pic.twitter.com/0nqdjXf0Dw— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) January 21, 2019
"I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like the coolest thing ever. A lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet, like you’ll go to any big designer," the singer said. "So, I have my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big... If a size 6/8 is too big, I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t wanna wear your fucking dresses." She continued: "That's crazy. You're saying that all the women size 8 and up are not beautiful and can't wear your dresses?"
The singer uploaded the video and captioned the tweet: "I'm sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys."
As unfortunate as Rexha's experience is, she's not the only one who isn't "sample size" who designers will not dress. Meghan Mullally shared her frustrations when she couldn't find a dress to wear to the SAG Awards this year, and then Christian Siriano stepped up. Here's hoping Rexha's team gets in contact with Siriano's people to make magic. The designer has continuously swooped in, dressing women for the red carpet who would otherwise be ignored, including Danielle Brooks, Candice Huffine, Kelly Clarkson, and Leslie Jones, even though it comes at a significant price.
