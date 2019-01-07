Everything We Know About Game Of Thrones’ Eighth & Final Season

Forget winter, Game Of Thrones is coming. After well over a year of a Westeros drought, everyone’s favourite HBO fantasy epic is slowly preparing to return to our TV screens for season 8, which will stand as Thrones’ final season. First, there was the buzzy footage in HBO’s “Coming Soon” teaser. Then, HBO announced which month Thrones' final run would premiere. Finally, we got our first footage out of Winterfell.
So, it’s likely fans are desperate for any and all details from Game Of Thrones’ last season. We scoured the internet for all the most crucial cast interviews, Instagram photos, and trailers to figure out what we should expect for Thrones’ goodbye run.
Keep reading to learn everything from when Thrones season 8 will premiere to which shocking characters will return and what secrets are hiding in the brand new previews.
