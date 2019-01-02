Ariana Grande Closed Out 2018 With A Final Tattoo — & It's SO Sweet

All throughout 2018, Ariana Grande used tattoos as a way to deal with the love and heartbreak the year threw at her. There were the matching couple tattoos she got with her fiancé, Pete Davidson. Then came the cover-up tattoos after the breakup, and the tattoos she designed in memory of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away this fall.
For the last 12 months, Ariana has used ink as a way to tell her life story. So it's really only fitting that in the final hours of 2018, she got inked one final time. And while we're a little sad this new body art isn't an ode to her pet piglet, Piggy Smallz, Grande did use this tattoo to send a more uplifting message going into 2019.
The new ink, which Grande showed off on her Instagram Story, reads "Let's Sing" in Japanese across her arm.
It was done by her longtime tattoo artist and friend Mira Mariah, who's also the artist behind Grande's huge hand tattoo and the Spirited Away tat on her arm.
Since it's safe to say that 2018 was a year that taught Grande love, patience, pain, and then some, we're already hoping 2019 is much kinder to her — and we can't wait to see the tattoos that come along in the new year.
