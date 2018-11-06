On House of Cards, Claire Underwood's hair has long been a character of its own. Whether it's been platinum blonde or chestnut brown, a cropped pixie or a bit of a shag, the hair has always conveyed a sense of don't-fuck-with-me power for Robin Wright's character.
For the show's sixth season, embracing that power was more important than ever because Underwood is now *Madam President* after her husband resigned from the nation's most powerful position last season. Underwood's new hairstyle had to convey not only power, but also the strength and authority worthy of a competent American president. (Imagine that.) Wright's hairstylist on the show, Kristen Saia, thought a blonde, blunt bob that hit right at the jawline was just the right style for the job. "The presidential hair this year was definitely premeditated," Saia says. "It felt like the right time for her character to have this strong appearance. In past seasons, she has had many different short hairstyles, and we felt this look was the natural progression [her hair] would take if she were to let the layers grow out. Our goal was to keep it simple but strong."
Advertisement
Why a bob, exactly? Saia says that it simply spoke to who Claire really is. "She's structured and striking, but also so simple and understated. It was the perfect time to choose this look because the blunt bob is such a trend we are seeing these days."
Although Underwood has always stuck to shorter styles on the show, this style is a departure in that it's the first hairstyle Underwood's worn sans bangs. There's likely meaning behind that too, as Saia says, "Each [hairstyle] has related to her character at the time, just as this one does." Maybe without those bangs, Underwood is trying to convey that she's more open and not hiding anything. Though if you've ever seen an episode of House of Cards, you know that's... likely not true.
Since the new season premiered on Friday, the bob has already gained its own Twitter fanbase.
claire underwood's hair looks especially laid this season.— Erin Evans (@heyerinevans) November 4, 2018
Robin Wright is Claire Underwood, Claire Underwood IS Robin Wright! There’s no hair out of place, the fitting is to a T and the way she glides no floats down the halls of the White House and her ability to conversate with just a look, it’s truly an honor to watch! #HouseOfCards pic.twitter.com/gGiXKhSutt— Oscar (@oscarGosei) November 4, 2018
I want to be as perfect as Claire Underwood’s hair#HouseOfCardsSeason6 @netflix— Mikeee ? (@ItsMikeHartman) November 3, 2018
But despite the bob being so perfectly sleek and straight, Saia says that styling took no more than 20 minutes on any given day, meaning it's easy to copy Claire Underwood's style at home. "On a typical day it was flat-ironed straight with the slightest curve under," Saia says. "Smoothing products and oils were used to catch flyaways while keeping movement in it."
And here were a lot of products at work. Saia used a mix of Philip B. Russian Amber Imperial Conditioning Creme, Oribe's Supershine Light Moisturizing Crème and Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray, Little Barn Apothecary's Rose and Juniper Hair Mist, Kevin Murphy's Free Hold Cream, a number of different Moroccan Oil creams, as well as a variety of Kératase elixirs, shampoos, and smoothing serums to get every hair just so.
Of course, with hair this smooth and sleek, we had to ask: Is that really Wright's hair, or is it a wig? Saia is leaving that question up for you to answer. "Part of the fun is not knowing," she says. "I'll let the fans be the judge."
Advertisement