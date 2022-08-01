So we might say to ourselves: This is never going to end, I can't tolerate this, it's too much for me. And the new response might be: This is awful but of course I can withstand it. Or: I'm intelligent enough to throw a comeback remark if I need to. That kind of internal talk is quite important because often we do the black and white thinking of assuming that because one person is picking on you, everyone is against you, or that work is completely intolerable. That said, that instinct sometimes is correct. If this is serious, it really does need dealing with by escalating to HR or your manager.