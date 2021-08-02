Why Are Young Women Dropping Out Of Sports More Rapidly Than Men?

Feeling confident and supported as a young person who experiences a period is essential. Rather than getting angry at myself for wanting nothing more than to nap after school when going through puberty, I wish I’d known how to manage my energy levels because of the cycle my body was enduring. I also wish I’d known the benefits of exercising through period pain or which exercises best suit different stages of the cycle. I wish I’d also not been so worried about wearing a pad during PDH practical classes (which seems silly now).