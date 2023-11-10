The Brutal Truth About What Each Star Sign Needs To Be Happy In Love, Career & Friendship

A lifelong travel companion. Sagittarians don’t ever enter a relationship for the sake of it, they just want someone to accompany them on their bonkers journey. I mean that metaphorically, but also literally. Although they’ve travelled alone and loved every second of it, they’d prefer to have someone with them to help carry their luggage, take holiday snaps for them and tour foreign cities with. They don’t like to feel trapped or shackled, they just want someone who will provide stability while simultaneously being a constant good time. They need someone who doesn’t take life (or themselves) too seriously, but who can also be that safe place when serious shit occurs, like when they’ve maxed out their credit card or when that menacing relative comes to visit. They’re deeply social and self-contained beings who can shine on their own, but they know that life is best experienced with others and no sign is better at balancing freedom with commitment. So while they’re sashaying around the globe looking fabulous and becoming besties with everyone they meet, naturally someone is going to be drawn in by their magnetic pull, and they welcome that energy.