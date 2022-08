Gossiping Isn’t Frivolous Or Immoral — I Love It

So then why has gossip been so demonised ? Traditionally thought of as something that women do, it makes sense that its bad reputation has some patriarchal roots . Historically though, gossip hasn’t always been considered a bad thing. The term dates back to the 12th century , when it referred to a close relative, like a godfather or sibling. This definition was eventually expanded so that ‘gossip’ meant someone close to you, usually a close friend. It wasn’t until the 17th century that the meaning of the word 'gossip' came to resemble the definition we use today: someone who engages in 'idle talk' and sharing of secrets. It was also during this time that gossiping became associated with immorality, particularly for women. According to the American activist Silvia Federici : "Female friendships were one of the targets of the witch hunts. It was in this context that 'gossip' turned from a word of friendship and affection into a word of denigration and ridicule." Gossiping wasn’t only looked down upon but punishable by law. In 1547 a proclamation was issued "forbidding women to meet together to babble and talk".