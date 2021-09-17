After a year that devastated creative industries worldwide, the Australian fashion industry faced unprecedented loss. With the cancellation of last year's Fashion Week and lockdowns limiting business, and opportunities for growth and emerging talent, the industry struggled to get things back on track again. And after a second and third wave of COVID-19 in 2021 that has seen further retail shutdowns and a decline in spending, our local labels need our attention more than ever.
To get things moving again, Showroom-X has brought back their wildly successful #WeWearAustralian campaign to help put a spotlight on the homegrown heroes that could use our love.
On why now, CEO and Co-Founder Richard Poulson of Showroom-X shares that it was a no-brainer.
“In light of recent COVID-19 lockdowns, extended retail closures and the ever-growing financial strain on our incredible local industry, there has never been a more crucial moment to support our Australian makers, manufacturers, visionaries and craftspeople,” he said.
“Following a recent industry round table, there was resounding support to bring back the #WeWearAustralian campaign. Out of adversity often comes great strength and the Australian fashion industry is creative and resilient, and we are grateful for the collaborative spirit driving this year’s initiative. This is our dedication to the industry.”
The original campaign which launched for the first time last year saw unprecedented success, helping to drive over $3 million in sales for participating brands. For this year’s initiative, #WeWearAustralian is once again partnering with purpose-driven organisation Thread Together. Thread Together works to restore dignity and hope for every Australian and drive meaningful social, environmental and community change by rescuing clothes destined for landfills and redirecting them to those in need.
Running from now until October 16, we as consumers are encouraged — should we have the ability to spend right now — to look to the local industry for inspiration, and invest in beloved Australian brands that will be providing special offers throughout the month-long campaign.
As part of the campaign, brands will in turn help clothe over 10,000 people in need, by making a tax-deductible financial donation or pledge of product (or both) to Thread Together. So when you invest in these Aussie brands, you're also investing back into the community.
“The #WeWearAustralian campaign couldn’t come at a more poignant time, a time for the industry to unite in the face of a pandemic and reignite consumer demand to support local,” adds Australian Fashion Council Acting CEO Kellie Hush.
“It will serve as a reminder of what buying Australian-made represents; supporting sustainable products, ethical practice, revitalising local businesses and securing an economic future for women who represent 77% of the fashion industry workforce.”
And with brands including the likes of Matteau, Oroton, Nobody Denim, Matin and more participating, it won't be hard to justify shopping local as we begin to reemerge from lockdowns.
For more information and the full list of participating brands, head to either WeWearAustralian or Showroom-X.