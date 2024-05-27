Your Horoscope This Week: May 26 To June 1

Capricorn, this week is a lesson on trusting the process, even when you’re faced with life’s plot twists or unpredictabilities. With Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, no longer in an earth sign, you may be caught off guard by people suddenly switching up their behaviors and acting quite differently than you’re used to. You may not be able to control these changes, but you are in control of your reaction, so the more you can be malleable to the shifting situations, the less triggered you’ll feel by them. Having the sun, Venus, and Jupiter all in Gemini is encouraging you to maintain an optimistic outlook on your health, your routines, and the way you show up to serve the world through the work that you do.