The Flower Moon In Sagittarius Is Here — It’s Time To Open Your Heart

The Flower Moon is the last full moon of spring and it rises on 24th May at 12:53 a.m. AEDT. This moon in Sagittarius beautifully highlights our passions, yearnings and fiery spirits. The cosmos is pushing us towards our personal truths and to explore our romantic visions. This lunation might have moments of drama, but it aims to make our hearts wiser, stronger and brimming with love.
Full moons occur at the end of the lunar cycle and wrap up the energy from the new moon, which we last experienced on 7th May. Each full moon dictates a different energy and because this lunation falls in the zodiac sign Sagittarius (ruled by the planet Jupiter), we can count on it to bring positivity our way. The Flower Moon was named by indigenous people in North America because of the many plants that bloom at this time. It marks an optimistic time of rebirth and splendour as we navigate through the last weeks of spring, heading towards the summer solstice which commences on 20th June.
This full moon aspects Pluto, currently retrograde in Aquarius. This aspect will activate our deepest emotions, allowing us to acknowledge them. It will enable us to relate to people on a more intricate level. Since we want to evolve partnerships, we may find that some relationships aren’t worth the effort because they have an expiration date and need to be purged from our lives. However, it’s more likely that we will try to work on alliances instead of letting go of them and create stronger foundations. Pluto wants to transform dynamics by giving us the stamina to heal our interactions. This means we’ll feel we can work on and resolve problems with others. But doing so will push us to face matters by acknowledging our fears, yearnings and shadow selves. The fixed stars Yed Prior, Dschubba, and Acrab top off the lunation with sauciness, sassiness and determination. There will be a touch of the theatrical. Don’t forget that Sagittarius goes large in everything it does.
Jupiter in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces link up, heightening our empathetic and compassionate nature. Our idealism and humanitarianism will lead us to help others and do our best to ensure people flourish. While Venus is in its last degree of Taurus, the tender planet forms a conjunction with Jupiter. It harmonises with Neptune, blending affection, imagination, longing, abundance, prosperity and success into the overall energy. The sky’s the limit for what we want and can do. Nothing will seem out of reach — especially when it comes to love. Our hearts will be open and ready to take steps towards commitment.
Later in the day, at 8:30 p.m. GMT, romantic Venus enters Gemini. This planetary shift will add a lighter and playful energy to the evening. Due to this placement’s social and witty nature, we’ll want to share our full moon experiences with those we care about. Utilise this time to talk about passion projects, relationship goals, career aspirations and your hopes for the future. Expressing heartfelt sentiments and desires will set off your intentions. You might even get sage wisdom or advice on how to start these endeavours or partnerships from confidants, friends, colleagues and family.
Jupiter moves into Gemini two days after the full moon, allowing us to expand our local community, use our words wisely and bond with siblings and those with whom we have sibling-like relationships. As Jupiter is in the last degree of Taurus during this lunation, it’s essential to focus on the discoveries we’ve made, the knowledge we’ve gained and the information we’ve learned, especially in relationships. Think about how much you’ve grown and what you wish to bring into your life. The possibilities are endless; anything is attainable if you genuinely want it. Don’t limit yourself, and remember to always dream big and align with people who make you happy.
This full moon is also an opportune time to discuss emotions. Be ready to share your feelings and to hear from others. You’ll be surprised by how much people have to offer and give. In return, try to match the energy you’re being shown through acts of kindness. You will be amazed by the capacity you and others have if you are ready to receive and share instead of taking. There are no limits to the depths of our hearts now.