Your Horoscope This Week: May 19 To 26

Welcome to one of the most magical weeks of 2024! After last week’s Taurus cazimi (in astrology speak, that's when a planet is in the "heart" of the sun) we’re being catapulted into a new world on the 20th when the sun enters Gemini and lightens up the cosmos significantly after a period of profound earth energy. Gemini Season will help us be more open-minded, free-spirited, and intellectual, making this an ideal time to spread your wings and fly — literally or metaphorically. What adventures have you been seeking to embark on? Now’s the time to make them happen.
On the 23rd, the Sagittarius full moon lights up the skies and adds fiery, dynamic, and optimistic vibes to the cosmos, reminding us to shoot our shot and visualise it entering the net before it actually occurs. Our collective powers of manifestation deepen around this time, which will accelerate our evolution on a personal, political, and universal level. We can bring forth the change we seek, particularly if we had set intentions six months ago during the Sag new moon. Whatever we asked for or set into motion then is likely to come full circle this week.
But wait — there’s more! The highlight of this week is Jupiter’s entrance into Gemini on May 25. This is a 13-month transit, and having Jupiter conjoin with the sun in Gemini opens up the door for vibrant new possibilities within and around us over the course of the next year. Jupiter in Gemini helps you break out of your comfort zone and take greater leaps of faith. It encourages us to tap into the power of community rather than being overly individualistic. And most importantly, Jupiter in Gemini wants us to have fun, consistently and as a norm. It’s time to view the world as our playground. Are you down?
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, having Mars in your sign these past few weeks has illuminated you to yourself, and the recent conjunction between Mars and the north mode in Aries is empowering you to be your best self. The Sag full moon on the 23rd lights up your sector of travel, expansion, higher education, media, and publishing, so if you’ve been focused on ventures that have to do with these themes these past six months, you’ll notice them manifesting beautifully this week. Celebrate your growth and get ready for more.
Speaking of more, Jupiter enters Gemini on the 25th, and this 13-month transit activates your sector of communication and creativity. After a rather practical Jupiter in Taurus transit that had you focused on obtaining material security, you’re now ready to celebrate and reap the rewards of all your hard work and dedication. Now’s the time to brainstorm ways you can expand your education, either through formal schooling or through viewing the world as your oyster and putting yourself out there more consistently. Get clear on what your inner child wants and make it a priority to offer them that, time and time again.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this is a bittersweet week for you because Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, leaves your sign on the 25th after being there for the past 13 months. Jupiter in Taurus taught you to put yourself first and get clear on what your deepest values are, while making sure you’re living in alignment with them. But what’s exciting about Jupiter’s entrance in Gemini is that it’ll activate your sector of money and security, and the combination of the Sun and Jupiter conjoining in Gemini will help you be more optimistic and open-minded when it comes to finding ways to manifest abundance from various streams of income.
The Sag full moon takes place this week as well, on the 23rd, and we’ll be feeling its energy all week long. This occurs in your sector of outside resources or “other people’s money,” further activating your desire to secure generational wealth. The key to doing this is to be aware of what your deepest limiting beliefs are. Write them down on a piece of paper and burn away the paper — as the paper burns, envision your blockages and fears being simultaneously burnt away. You are reborn.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, it’s your time to shine! Not only is it officially your birthday season, but a brilliant Sag full moon strikes on the 23rd in your sector of relationships, helping you burn away any fears or insecurities you’ve felt regarding who you can trust and why. You see more clearly now, and you’re able to trust yourself and enjoy the relationship you’re cultivating with your own self, and others too. The theme of freedom becomes even more important to you this week — you want to break free from societal constraints or limitations and allow yourself to fly free.
The universe will respond to your desire once Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, enters your sign on the 25th, where it remains for the next 13 months. The last time Jupiter was in your sign was 12 years ago, so think back to where you were in your life back then and get ready for a level-up in ways that surpass your expectations. You know better now, and you’re doing better for yourself. Spend the weekend writing down a list of everything you’re grateful for, and get ready to receive the double portion of blessings. Happy solar return!
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this is an astrologically potent full moon week, and since you’re ruled by the moon you’ll be tuned into the shifts more than most. The Sag full moon strikes on the 23rd in your sector of health and service, encouraging you to be physically active, get out of your feelings, and be more in your body. Just make sure to not overdo it, because the combo of the Sag moon and Gemini sun could easily burn you out if you push yourself too hard.
On the 25th, Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, enters Gemini for a 13-month stay. This auspicious transit activates your sector of spirituality and healing, which will feel like a paradox for you, because Gemini energy is typically associated with being social and fun-loving. But you’ll actually be encouraged to be more introspective and spiritually attuned during this transit. Spend the weekend writing down the wounds that you have been wanting to heal — now is the time to take your healing journey more seriously, while also remaining light-hearted about it all, if that makes sense. Accept your contradictions and ride it all out with grace.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this week’s full moon in Sag activates your sector of fate, true love, youth, and creativity, meaning one thing: it’s time to let yourself play, dance, kiss, create, and make love! You’ll be reflecting on the new moon intentions you set during Sag Season six months ago regarding pursuing your most adventurous ambitions. How’s that working out for you? There’s always time to start a new hobby or pursue a passion that’s been on your mind these past six months.
Jupiter’s entrance into Gemini in your sector of friendship, tech, and social networks will help you do this these next 13 months because it will connect you with fellow visionaries, revolutionaries, and artists who want to put their craft out there with the spirit of play and community. Now is the time to not be overly focused on your own needs, but truly tap into the needs and rhythm of the collective. Prepare to be a pioneer in several political and entrepreneurial missions this next year. We need your light more than ever!
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, get ready to let go of anything that you’ve been clinging on to due to fear of change. This week’s Sag full moon activates your sector of home, roots, and the past, and this indicates that something you’ve been grappling with in your domestic sector ever since November 2023 is likely to come to a close, and you may have to undergo a period of mourning as you end that chapter. Feel the feels and don’t run away from what comes up as you feel them. You’re in a period of purging and preparing for a cosmic reset.
That reset occurs on the 25th when Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, shifts into your fellow Mercury-ruled sign of Gemini for the next 13 months. You felt comfortable during Jupiter’s transit in Taurus, as it encouraged you to take a gradual approach to redefining yourself and stepping out of your comfort zone. Now that Jupiter in Gemini is activating your sector of career over the course of the next year, you’ll feel both nervous and excited at the possibility of completely switching up your career path in favour of something that may be less predictable, but ultimately more liberating and rewarding. Trust your instincts as you take the leap.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week’s Sag full moon on the 23rd activates your sector of communication, so don’t be surprised if you’re way more social and extroverted this week. Your ruler Venus’ presence in Taurus helps you pace yourself as you express yourself, but you’re definitely feeling a strong desire to let the world know where you stand, either through your art, your entrepreneurial endeavours, or your social media profiles.
Then on the 25th, Jupiter, the Planet of Abundance, shifts into your fellow air sign of Gemini for a 13-month stay. This activates your sector of expansion, media, publishing, higher education, and long journeys. If you’ve been wanting to go on a long-distance trip or dream vacation, chances are high that you’ll embark on that journey between now and June 2025. Spend the weekend brainstorming and creating a vision board for which destinations you’d like to explore and which business ventures you’re seeking to launch. It’s go time.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this is one of the most exciting weeks, financially speaking. On the 23rd the Sag full moon lights up the skies and activates your sector of money and self-esteem. If you’ve been seeking a promotion or are ready to launch a product, this full moon energy is likely to help you manifest your goals with ease. The key is to practice gratitude for what you already have before asking the universe for more, while also remaining open to receiving what you asked for — or better. What you desire most is likely to come to you the moment you decide to let go of your need to have it.
If you’re still working on mastering the art of healthy detachment, Jupiter’s entrance into Gemini on the 25th will aid you on that journey these next 13 months. Jupiter the Planet of Abundance, activates your sector of outside resources and other people’s money. This is helping you think more expansively and intellectually regarding what wealth really means to you and how you’d like to attract and sustain it. Spend this weekend creating a game plan that helps you feel more confident about wealth-management rather than getting overwhelmed by all this new energy entering your life.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, ready for your epic full moon taking place on the 23rd? This lunation connects you back to the Sag new moon intentions you set in November 2023. Think back to where you were back then and what you wanted to bring forth in your life. While it has been a slower than usual manifestation period due to your ruler Jupiter spending its final stretch in the earth sign of Taurus, this full moon energy is likely to help your dreams come to life with greater speed and optimism.
One of the biggest reasons why this will occur is due to Jupiter’s entrance into Gemini on the 25th. This 13-month transit activates your sector of marriage and partnership, meaning that you’ll make even more progress on your goals if you strategically partner with people with whom you feel vibrationally aligned. You’ll also attract much more romantic attention during this transit (whether you’re single or coupled), and you’ll have to practice discernment so as to not be overwhelmed or distracted by all this energy. Whew — what a time to be a Sag!
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week’s Sag full moon has you treating yourself and others with greater compassion, as your sector of spirituality and closure is activated. You may feel the need to retreat from spaces or relationships that are overly stimulating, so try not to put too much on your plate this week as it’s an emotionally-charged time and you could easily start to feel anxious. Find ways to ground your body during Jupiter’s final days in Taurus — spending time in nature will do you a world of good.
Then on the 25th, Jupiter shifts out of Taurus and enters Gemini for the next 13 months. While it may initially take you some time to get used to this transit, the fact that it’s activating your sector of health and service can help you remain open-minded regarding ways to switch up your daily routine and add more variety to the work you do and how you do it. Over the course of the next year, you may decide to switch up your diet or workout routine and explore new forms of self-care. Avoid embarking on this journey alone. Having an accountability buddy will make the process more fun and motivating.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, now that it’s Gemini Season you’re feeling more in your element, allowing you to come out of your shell and let your light shine. The Sag full moon on the 23rd further highlights your social side as it’s taking place in your sector of friendship and social networks. If you’ve been feeling the need to cut off frenemies and make new friends, you have the green light to set the necessary boundaries — with no hard feelings — and make room for connections that feel reciprocal and fun.
Speaking of fun, with Jupiter, the Planet of Abundance, also activating your sector of social networks for 13 months when it enters Gemini on the 25th, you’ll be able to attract new opportunities in the digital sphere, making it a great time to launch or revamp an online brand or start fresh when it comes to your social media presence. The combination of Jupiter in Gemini and Pluto in Aquarius will make this next year feel adventurous and filled with vibrant possibilities to pursue dreams you had previously put on hold.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this is a major week for you due to your planetary ruler Jupiter switching signs and entering Gemini for the next 13 months. But before we get there, the Sag full moon activates your career sector once it strikes on the 23rd, allowing you to make bold moves when it comes to your legacy and reputation. What have you always wanted to do? Who have you always dreamt of being? Sag energy encourages you to dream beyond perceived limitations — can you embody infinite possibilities without fear?
Jupiter’s entrance into Gemini on the 25th will help you do just that, but in a grounded way because it’s taking place in your sector of the home, roots, and the past. This means that staying close to people who feel nurturing and safe will help you achieve your goals with greater ease. Remaining open to the unexpected is an important mission during this Jupiter in Gemini transit, so avoid having your missions set in stone. The more flexibility you have as you enter this new era, the easier it’ll be for your blessings to find you.