I Went To A Music Festival & Cried In My Tent — But It Was One Of My Biggest Learning Experiences

Indeed, the festival wasn't like anything I've been to before. It honours First Nations people beyond a simple Acknowledgement of Country, spotlighting Indigenous artists as a key part of the line-up. It has an extensive focus on community, where the emphasis is placed on welfare and safety instead of policing. It has heart and is made for the locals, with quirky schticks laced throughout the festival, including giving your favourite band 'The Boot', which means taking your shoe off and holding it in the air for your favourite set of the day, or a timetabled event called 'The Gift', where you'd watch a bunch of people do a nudie run. It's an incredibly special event and in my personal opinion, the type of music festival there needs to be more of. But perhaps in my ignorant bliss and the weird in-between state I currently live in (after all, I haven't officially been diagnosed yet so maybe it's all just in my head ), I thought I could handle it. Spoiler alert: I couldn't.