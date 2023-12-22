I Went To A Music Festival & Cried In My Tent — But It Was One Of My Biggest Learning Experiences

Unsurprisingly, by Friday at 8pm, my body had called it. The winds and heat had taken it out of me, combined with the fact that I knew only one other person at this festival, having just moved down to Melbourne from Sydney. Before I could even register what was going on, my body was walking me back to my tent in search of water, a bit of quiet, and a nice little space to cry. As I sobbed into my blow-up mattress that was already sinking into the floor, I couldn't help but wonder what was wrong with me: how could all these people enjoy this festival and have it be the highlight of their year, while something so small — like dirt on my hands — would send me spiralling and unable to leave my tent?