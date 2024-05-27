Jupiter In Gemini Will Push You To Expand Your Horizons

Jupiter changes depending on the sign it is in. The debilitation of Jupiter in Gemini occurs because Gemini looks at the micro, and Jupiter is a macro planet. Think of the Eight of Swords tarot card, which aligns with Jupiter in Gemini. It depicts a woman in a blindfold who is being held back by bounds and has eight swords surrounding her. The image means that we are trapped in our thoughts and need to seek a new perspective that can come to us if we take the blindfold off. A puddle of water is near her feet, alluding to the notion that her intuition can feel what her eyes cannot see. This card teaches us to acknowledge our limits, understand boundaries, and focus on the self rather than others. Keeping this picture in our heads as we journey through Jupiter in Gemini is essential. The only way out is through; this card reminds us that we shouldn’t hold ourselves back by negative self-talk or allowing insecurities to take hold of our lives. It’s important to trust ourselves and not second-guess our initial choices.