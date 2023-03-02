Venus also relates to our social graces and norms, while Jupiter aligns us to the world at large. There will be a shift in how we relate to others, due to the inconjunct or quincunx (a minor tense planetary connection) to the South Node of Destiny in Scorpio (which relates to our comfort zone). We will want to take action and define relationships immediately without giving much thought about what the future holds. Impulsive behavior can lead to an excess of indulgent or hedonistic behaviors like overdrinking, overspending and partying throughout the night. This can lead to arguments with loved ones. Don’t forget that Venus and Jupiter in Aries are sparky and temperamental. If they’re not being given what they want when they want it, then they can become feisty and dramatic.