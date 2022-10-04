As soon as I started working in the shampoo, I noticed that the suds were concentrated to the scalp, mainly the underside. For me personally, it's this section which tends to get the greasiest throughout the day or the sweatiest during a workout. Washing my hair upside down meant I could really concentrate on this area, as well as the rest of the scalp. Typically, most of the suds would end up on the ends of my hair and I'd focus here. But I do remember a hairstylist telling me years ago that I should be gentle with the lengths and ends — areas that don't need too much attention compared to the scalp.