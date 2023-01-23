A Week In Summer Hill, Sydney, As A Video Producer On $75,000

My mum put both my twin brother and me through private school from grades 7 to 12 by herself — I remember her struggling a lot. We were registered to the schools from birth as she was raised by her parents with the mentality that her children had to go to private schools. She wanted us to have the best possible education and future, but it’s like she also wanted to prove that she could do it. I love my mum so much, but she really put our needs before hers. Paying for private schools meant that she never got to treat herself and I could see her really struggling. Looking back, I really feel like a brat for complaining or being embarrassed that I never had the best of things like the other girls at my school.