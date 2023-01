A Week In Summer Hill, Sydney, As A Video Producer On $75,000

$2,140, split with my partner. My partner and I live together in a two-bedroom apartment in Summer Hill, Sydney. I pay $255 each week and my partner pays $280 as she makes more than me. This is the lowest I have ever paid in rent, but for the nicest home. Turns out that leaving Newtown isn’t the worst thing in the world!: $300, split 50/50 with my partner.$80$125$200, split 50/50 with my partner.$180$70. I just signed up for ClassPass.$43. I pay for Disney+, Netflix, HAYU, and Paramount+ and my partner pays for Binge, Amazon Prime and Spotify. I also have 12 months of free Stan at the moment. Yes, we have a lot of services, but I j’adore to be a part of all the conversations. Plus I can claim them on tax!$80: $265.91: $65, split 50/50 with my partner.: $10I used to just throw money into my savings account when I thought it was necessary, but shock horror, this left me with $0 in savings at the end of 2022. I received a pretty sexy tax return of $6,310 in December (yes, I left it late). So I threw that into my savings account and have set auto payments the day after payday to go into some savings folders. I put $40 into a savings folder, $50 into a car folder (so I'm not shocked when it comes to rego/insurance time), and $100 into a holiday folder — this week, we booked flights to go to Mexico in March/April!