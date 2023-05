How I’m Learning To Live And Love Again With Vaginismus

As to why I, or anyone, has vaginismus, the reasons are pretty varied. For some, their pelvic floor muscles are just naturally a lot tighter. For others, stress and tension in both the mind and body can be the cause or at least an antagoniser. But it's also pretty common that vaginismus is linked with sexual trauma . While I mostly had a fulfilling sex life before my vaginismus became an issue, some of my first-ever sexual experiences can be described as nothing other than assault. It took me a really long time to realise and accept this truth, as I'd been desperate to just chalk it up to a bad time — but these things have a way of catching up to you. So it certainly doesn't seem odd in hindsight that around the time I was confronting my sexual past, my vaginismus reared its head again.