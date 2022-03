These Horror Stories Are Why You Shouldn’t Scrimp On Nail Treatments

"Visiting a manicurist who doesn't have the right training behind them could lead to an unsuitable nail coating applied, poor service and treatment and adverse reactions, allergies or dangerous practices," Metta says. Roxanne Campbell, multi-award-winning manicurist, nail expert and founder of new at-home service Revarnish London , adds: "There are potential risks like damaging and weakening the nail plate if someone has not been trained correctly, which can actually cause a lot of pain in some cases. There are also dangers that could cause you serious harm, for example, if a person isn't using the tools and equipment properly or potentially not being able to prevent or spot an allergic reaction," which could culminate in itchy, flaky, red skin. "They could even cause infection if they don’t keep on top of their sanitation," adds Roxanne. She cites a client who came into a salon where she was working with an allergic reaction from a previous acrylic nail application. "Her fingertips were swelling so much and starting to separate from the skin," said Roxanne. She added that it took over an hour and a half to remove the acrylics, and all the while the client was in pain.